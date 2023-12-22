2018 director Jude Anthany Joseph gets emotional as film fails to make the cut for Oscars

Filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph expressed his disappointment after his directorial project 2018 failed to make the cut in the Oscars list. On Friday, Joseph took to Instagram to apologise to his supporters for having failed to secure a spot on the shortlist under the Best International Feature category. He also posted a screenshot of the 15 films shortlisted by the The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science.

Greetings, everyone. The Oscar shortlist has been unveiled, and regrettably, our film 2018- Everyone Is A Hero did not secure a spot among the final 15 films out of the 88 international language films from across the globe. I sincerely apologise to all my well-wishers and supporters for disappointing you all,” he wrote alongside the screenshot.

Despite the setback, Joseph expressed gratitude for the rare achievement of being the official Indian entry to the Oscars. “Being the highest-grossing film and the official Indian entry to the Oscars is a rare achievement in any filmmaker’s career. I am grateful to God for choosing me for this extraordinary journey,” he mentioned.

The filmmaker, who works in the Malayalam film industry, expressed gratitude to fellow Indian filmmakers, including Pan Nalin, Sidharth Roy Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Rintu Thomas, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Resul Pookkutty, Anurag Kashyap, S.S. Rajamouli and Senthi for their support throughout the journey. He extended best wishes to all the finalists, rounding it up with a special mention to Sol, the producer of the Armenian film Amerikatsi, which made it to the Oscars shortlist.

2018 - Everyone Is A Hero is a disaster drama focusing on the Kerala floods of the same year. Featuring Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban, Lal, Kalaiyarasan, Asif Ali and Tanvi Ram, the film grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide, emerging as the biggest Malayalam-language hit of all time