"2021 has taught me not to trust people who show off, people who are hypocrites," Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares his 2021 learning experience

As the year 2021 is ending, versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared his big learning experience from the year 2021, talking to the news portal he said, It was a tough year for the entire globe, with such hardships around us. 2021 has taught me not to trust people who show off, people who are hypocrites."

On being asked what one thing he want to change in the current year, he said "For me, one thing that I'd like to change would be to stop calling the industry, Bollywood. It feels borrowed. This is something I'd like to follow in the coming years as well."

Speaking on his next projects in the upcoming year the actor said, "I have 5-6 films, some are ready for release, and for some, I'll be shooting. All in all, 2022 will be the busiest year."

He also said that in 2022 he would like to spread more love, happiness, and positivity around himself and his family.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has several lineups in the year 2022, he is all set to create a storm in the industry with his mega-blockbuster movies, like Heropanti 2 along with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

