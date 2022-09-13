2022 Emmy Awards: Complete Winners List

The Emmy awards, the highest honours in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Monday. The 74th annual awards hosted by Kenan Thompson at the Microsoft Theater.

Drama Series

Succession: WINNER

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Yellowjackets

Comedy Series

Ted Lasso: WINNER

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

What We Do in the Shadows

Limited or Anthology Series

The White Lotus: WINNER

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game: WINNER

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession (“All the Bells Say”): WINNER

Dan Erickson, Severance (“The We We Are”)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (“One Lucky Day”)

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (“F Sharp”)

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (“Pilot”)

Chris Mundy, Ozark (“A Hard Way to Go”)

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul (“Plan and Execution”)

Directing for a Comedy Series

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso (“No Weddings and a Funeral”): WINNER

Lucia Aniello, Hacks (“There Will Be Blood”)

Jamie Babbit, Only Murders in the Building (“True Crime”)

Cherien Dabis, Only Murders in the Building (“The Boy From 6B”)

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (“Baby Daddy Groundhog Day”)

Bill Hader, Barry (“710N”)

Hiro Murai, Atlanta (“New Jazz”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks: WINNER

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya, Euphoria: WINNER

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Directing for a Drama Series

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (“Red Light, Green Light”): WINNER

Jason Bateman, Ozark (“A Hard Way to Go”)

Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets (“Pilot”)

Mark Mylod, Succession (“All the Bells Say”)

Lorene Scafaria, Succession (“Too Much Birthday”)

Ben Stiller, Severance (“The We We Are”)

Cathy Yan, Succession (“The Disruption”)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (“Pilot”): WINNER

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks (“The One, the Only”)

Duffy Boudreau, Barry (“710N”)

Bill Hader and Alec Berg, Barry (“Starting Now”)

Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building (“True Crime”)

Jane Becker, Ted Lasso (“No Weddings and a Funeral”)

Sarah Naftalis, What We Do in the Shadows (“The Casino”)

Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows (“The Wellness Center”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso: WINNER

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Writing for a Variety Special

Jerrod Carmichael, Rothaniel: WINNER

Ali Wong, Don Wong

Nicole Byer, BBW

Norm Macdonald, Nothing Special

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe - Hungary for Democracy

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Mike White, The White Lotus: WINNER

Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout (“I’m in a Hurry”)

Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven (“Unbroken Circle”)

Danny Strong, Dopesick (“The People vs. Purdue Pharma”)

Sarah Burgess, Impeachment: American Crime Story (“Man Handled”)

Molly Smith Metzler, Maid (“Snaps”)

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Mike White, The White Lotus: WINNER

Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout (“Iron Sisters”)

Hiro Murai, Station Eleven (“Wheel of Fire”)

Michael Showalter, The Dropout (“Green Juice”)

Danny Strong, Dopesick (“The People vs. Purdue Pharma”)

John Wells, Maid (“Sky Blue”)

Competition Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: WINNER

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout: WINNER

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus: WINNER

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: WINNER

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live: WINNER

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso: WINNER

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary: WINNER

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, Ozark: WINNER

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Hoyeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession: WINNER

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Christopher Walken, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus: WINNER

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michael Keaton, Dopesick: WINNER

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

