2024 was a year of growth, family, new beginnings: Karan Deol

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 : Actor Karan Deol treated his fans with a glimpse of his 2024 journey.

On Tuesday, Karan dropped a video featuring his father Sunny Deol and brother Rajveer Deol. The video also had Karan's wife Drisha Deol and his uncle and cousin Bobby Deol and Aryaman.

Along with the post, Karan wrote a long note, "2024 has been a year of growth, family, and new beginnings. Grateful for the precious time spent with loved ones, shooting #Lahore1947, and the journeys that helped me recharge."

He expressed his excitement for his upcoming film 'Lahore 1947'.

"As we step into 2025, I'm excited to share my next chapter with you allrelease of my film and diving into new projects. Here's to more adventures, stories, and memories ahead!" he concluded.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEPRSfaJ66O/

The upcoming period-drama film 'Lahore 1947' is rising excitement, featuring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in lead roles.

Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan, collaborating for the first time for this project.

As per the latest information from the film's production team, "The shooting for Lahore 1947 has concluded after an intensive 70-days schedule. The schedule has been completed without taking any breaks. It's been a fantastic experience to see stalwart actors bring a magical quality to the film. Once the edit will be locked, there will be a few days of patch work... but largely the film has finished shooting. Raj ji has been very excited with what they have been able to capture. There have been several crowd sequences that have been shot".

In a recent update, the makers unveiled that the film's grand finale included a breathtaking train sequence, which is touted to be one of the most ambitious and elaborate scenes ever attempted in a film about the Partition era. It is expected to set new standards for visual storytelling, capturing the chaotic and emotionally charged atmosphere of the time with unparalleled detail and intensity.

For 'Lahore 1947', Aamir Khan will be stepping into the role of producer, bringing his vision and expertise to the project through Aamir Khan Productions. The film will be directed by the renowned Rajkumar Santoshi, known for his exceptional storytelling. Leading the cast will be Sunny Deol and Preity G Zinta, who will play pivotal roles in this highly anticipated film.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have also joined the cast of 'Lahore 1947' in a pivotal role.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor