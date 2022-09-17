21 yrs after she first dreamt of being on KBC, Kolhapur homemaker is a crorepati

New Delhi, Sep 17 Kavita Chawla, a homemaker from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, became the first 'crorepati' in the quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

The 45-year-old talked about how she was able complete her education, despite her father not being prepared to educate her after Class X. She was able to clear Class XII before marriage only because her teacher intervened and reasoned with her father.

Talking about how she prepared for the show, Chawla said: "I used to teach my son Vivek at home and have taught him from KG to Class VIII. I used to prepare for the show along with it because I have always dreamt about going to 'KBC' since the time it began.

She continued: "When I used to teach him, I used to study as well and I knew that the knowledge would help me in the future. Whenever I used to get some time off from my household chores I would study to remain updated about current affairs and brush up my general knowledge."

Kavita added that preparing for the show was not easy. "For a housewife, studies do feel like multitasking and on top of it I had a child and my in-laws to take care of," Chawla said, adding: "Shouldering those responsibilities and also studying had me understand time management. I did not want to waste time by going out, for instance."

It took her 21 years and 10 months to finally reach the hotseat and fulfil her dream. On many occasions, in fact, her son would prank her, claiming a call had come from the makers of the reality show.

"The journey from registrations to the hotseat is not that easy and is tediously long," Chawla said. "Sometimes, when I would register, I would not get the call. Then when I did get the call, I did not get the call for the procedures that follow. If I got the call for an audition, I did not get the call for the interview. I took time to reach the hotseat because I was moving ahead step by step and it took really long to reach here," she exclaimed.

Talking about meeting Amitabh Bachchan, Chawla said: "It was surreal. I was mesmerised by sir. The most beautiful part of meeting him was the conversations that we had and the most glorious part of meeting him was the time he announced my name for the hotseat and when I won Rs 1 crore."

Chawla plans to invest the money she has won "in my son's future because I want him to study further. I want my son to study and grow and make the country proud." As for her, she said: "I want to travel across India and experience its beauty."

Kavita Chawla will be seen on the hotseat on September 19 and 20 on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14', Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor