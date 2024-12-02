24-Yr-Old Russian Actress Swept Away By Giant Wave On Thailand Island; Final Moments Goes Viral Before Death (Watch Video)

A tragic incident occurred on Thailand's Koh Samui island, where 24-year-old Russian actress Kamilla Belyatskaya lost her life after being swept away by a giant wave. A viral video captured the harrowing moment, showing Belyatskaya meditating on a yoga mat placed on rocks near the sea just moments before disaster struck.

Hình ảnh cuối của nữ du khách tập yoga trên mỏm đá trước khi bị sóng cuốn



Một nữ du khách Nga 24 tuổi đã bị sóng cuốn xuống biển khi tập yoga trên mỏm đá tại điểm ngắm cảnh Lad Koh, đảo Koh Samui, Thái Lan vào ngày 29-11. pic.twitter.com/7VYbwevCzM — South of Vietnam (@vincent31473580) December 1, 2024

Reports reveal that Belyatskaya, a tourist on the island, was practicing yoga and meditation when a powerful wave unexpectedly hit her, pulling her into the turbulent waters. The video shows her struggling against the strong currents, but despite her efforts, she was unable to survive. A bystander at the scene attempted a rescue by jumping into the water, but they too remain unaccounted for. Belyatskaya’s yoga mat was later spotted floating in the sea, and her body was found 3-4 kilometers away from the meditation spot.

Belyatskaya was reportedly vacationing in Thailand with her boyfriend and had meditated at the same location before. Hours before the incident, she shared photos from the spot on her social media, describing Koh Samui as the "best place on earth" and expressing her love for the island. Following the tragedy, local authorities have issued warnings to tourists, urging them to avoid the rough waters as the island experiences heavy rainfall.