26 years of SRK's 'Duplicate': Karan Johar-Farah Khan share they became BFFs during film's shoot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre starrer action comedy film 'Duplicate' turned 26 today. Interestingly, it's also a memorable film for Karan Johar and Farah Khan as it played a role in forming lasting bonds as best friends.

Helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film was released in the year 1998 and was declared a hit.

Shah Rukh played a double role in the film, Bablu Chaudhary and Manu Dada.

Actor Kajol was also seen in a special cameo role in the film.

Karan Johar and Farah Khan were part of 'Duplicate' as assistant director and Farah as the choreographer.

'Duplicate' marks the beginning of a lifelong friendship between Karan Johar and Farah Khan. The two became best friends while working on the sets.

On Wednesday, Karan re-shared the movie's poster on his Instagram stories and wrote, "SRK put all his jigra into the part! Have so many memories of the shoot of this film! Farah Khan do you remember the 20 lens."

Re-sharing Karan's post on her Instagram stories, Farah Khan revealed, "Oh my godd!! best songs best times, @karanjohar, we actually became best friends here... n it was the 20 mm lens that never came."

Karan Johar and Farah Khan's friendship has lasted for decades, and their fun interaction on social media grabs the attention of netizens.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to come up with the upcoming sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

The film is slated to premiere on May 31.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor