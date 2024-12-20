'28 Years Later: The Bone Temple' set for 2026 release

Washington [US], December 20 : The makers have finally announced the release date of the upcoming post-apocalyptic horror film, '28 Years Later: The Bone Temple', which is directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland.

Sony Pictures on Thursday announced it will open '28 Years Later: The Bone Temple' in theatres on January 16, 2026. The movie is the second instalment in Danny Boyle and Alex Garland's planned zombie apocalypse trilogy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier this month, the makers released its first teaser trailer for the film. It will be the sequel to 28 Years Later, all set to be released in 2025 and the fourth film in the 28 Days Later film series.

Boyle and Garland are ready to write the scripts. The two upcoming films were shot back-to-back.

In '28 Years Later', Cillian Murphy, who won the Oscar for best actor this year for his performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer reprises his role as a survivor from a 2002 film and stars alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Erin Kellyman and Edvin Ryding, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The film's official description states, "Sometime after the events of 28 Weeks Later, the Rage Virus has returned, and a group of survivors must survive in a world ravaged by hordes of the infected," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

