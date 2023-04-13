3 action directors come together for Salman-SRK action sequence in 'Tiger 3'

Mumbai, April 13 Three action directors from across the world Franz Spilhaus, Parvez Shaikh and Se-yeong Oh are conceptualising the action sequence featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Tiger 3'.

The makers want to make this sequence even more entertaining and more of a spectacle than what audiences have seen in 'Pathaan', that saw two super agents of YRF's Spy Universe 'Tiger' and 'Pathaan' crossover in a film for the first time in the franchise's timeline.

A source said: "We know that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are going to come together again in Tiger 3 and Aditya Chopra & director Maneesh Sharma are clear that the impact of this epic action sequence on the minds of audiences should be a few notches higher than what they saw in Pathaan!"

