3 decades of 'Aaina': Jackie Shroff shares throwback picture

Mumbai, June 18 Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, who is known for films like "Parinda", "Ram Lakhan", "Tridev" and many others, took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his film "Aaina" in which he starred along with Amrita Singh and Juhi Chawla.

In a nostalgic post, the actor shared a throwback picture from the film featuring himself alongside co-stars Amrita Singh and Juhi Chawla, with the caption, "30 years of Aaina".

"Aaina" tells the story of a complex love triangle and explores themes of friendship, sacrifice, and redemption. Jackie's portrayal of his character resonated deeply with audiences as he brought an undeniable charm and emotional depth to the character.

The film was remade in Telugu as "Aayanaki Iddaru", in Tamil as "Kalyana Vaibhogam", and in Kannada as "Yare Nee Abhimani".

Jackie, who commands a massive fan following owing to his craft and the love for nature, recently, delivered an impressive performance alongside Sunil Shetty in the film "Hunter" and has "Jailer" in the pipeline in which he will be seen alongside Rajinikanth.

