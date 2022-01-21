3 films made under Puneeth Rajkumar's production house to release online

In the beloved memory of Puneeth Rajkumar, streaming giant Amazon Prime Video is all set to conduct a world premiere of three films from the late actor's PRK Productions.

'Man of the Match', 'One Cut Two Cut', and 'Family Pack' are the three films that will release in the coming months.

In a statement, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Producer, PRK Productions said, "Puneeth Rajkumar's distinct vision for cinema fascinated audiences for years, earning him the massive fan following and honour he so rightly deserved. It now remains our endeavour to carry that legacy forward. We are happy to continue our successful association with Prime Video and take our films to viewers the world over."

While 'Man of the Match' is a modern-day reflection of human emotions and social challenges starring some of the finest upcoming actors like Atharva Prakash K Jayaram, Dharmanna Kadur and Nataraj, 'One Cut Two Cut' brings the story of a day when everything went haywire in a mad-cap comedy featuring Danish Sait, Prakash Belavadi and Samyukta Hornad. 'Family Pack' is a romantic comedy starring Likith Shetty and Amrutha Iyengar in lead roles.

Fans will also be able to watch five of the actor's most memorable films, 'Law', 'French Biryani', 'Kavaludaari', 'Mayabazaar', and 'Yuvarathnaa' free on the digital platform.

For the unversed, Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on October 29, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor