"35 foreign film projects granted permission for production in India": Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], December 14 : Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Thursday informed the parliament that 35 foreign film projects have been granted permission for film production in India till November 2023.

The Minister responding to a starred question also stated that the number of films granted approval stood at 28 for 2022 and 11 for 2021.

The Minister also talked about the incentive schemes for co-production of films under the Audio-Visual Co-production Treaty and for production of foreign films in India w.e.f. April 1, 2022, aimed at making India a preferred destination for international film production and also to generate employment and to increase inflow of foreign exchange in India.

He continued, the incentive scheme has been enhanced and further simplified by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in order to attract more international projects. He went on to state that as per the revised incentive scheme announced on November 20, 2023, all qualifying projects of foreign film production and films being produced under Audio Visual Co-production Treaty can claim a cash incentive of 30 per cent on the qualified expenditure incurred in India. In case of live shoot of foreign films, a 5 per cent bonus can be claimed for employing 15 per cent or more Indian crew. Further for foreign film shooting and post-production work, an additional 5% can be claimed for the film which has significant Indian content to promote Indian culture, talent and tourist destination.

Thakur also informed the Parliament that the maximum limit of the incentive has been enhanced from previous Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 30 crore to attract big budget international film projects whereas the maximum percentage of incentive has been enhanced from the previous 35 per cent to 40 per cent.

The Film Facilitation Office launched its web portal in November 2018, for establishing an online single window facilitation and clearance mechanism for filmmakers from abroad. The FFO web portal has since been integrated with the Archaeological Survey of India portal and Ministry of Railway to enable the filmmakers to shoot in historical and iconic sites in India under their jurisdiction. A cohesive ecosystem of Nodal officers has been established in key Central Government Ministries/Departments and also State Governments, Union Territories, to accord filming permission and ensure ease of filming in their respective jurisdiction. Film Visa, with multiple entry facility valid for one year, has been introduced for international filmmakers, cast & crew to film in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor