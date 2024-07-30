4 Poignant Marathi Feature Films and Documentaries Set To Make Their Mark At Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024 will showcase a compelling selection of Marathi feature films and documentaries that promise to captivate audiences with their poignant narratives and powerful storytelling.

Sthal (A Match) - Feature Film

Sthal (A Match) is directed by Jayant Digambar Somalkar and following its premiere at TIFF 2023, the film will have its Australian premiere at IFFM 2023. The CastNandini Chikte, Taranath Khiratakar, Sangita Sonekar, Suyog Dhawas, Sandip Somalkar, Sandip Parkhi, Swati Ulmale, Gauri Badki In rural India, a determined young girl, Savita, yearns for education and a bright future. However, her farmer parents anxiously struggle to find a suitable match for her, placing immense societal pressure on her to prioritize marriage over personal aspirations. Facing countless rejections from suitors, she must navigate a world where the pursuit of marriage overshadows the very sustenance of life.

Mithya - Feature Film

Mithya directed by Sumanth Bhat. The cast includes Athish S Shetty, Prakash Thuminad, Roopa Varkady. 'Mithya' is a journey alongside Mithun, an eleven-year-old boy coming to terms with the sudden loss of his parents. As their families squabble over his custody and questions about his father's death remain unanswered, Mithun searches for stability. Can a new house be home? Can friendships be forged again? Or is it all just a search for something long gone?

Zende: The Supercop (Documentary)

Zende: The Supercop is directed by Akshay Shah and the cast include Madhukar Zende. "Zende" follows 82-year-old retired Mumbai police commissioner Madhukar Zende, famed for capturing serial killer Charles Sobhraj. Beyond this, it explores four decades of Bombay's crime history, showcasing Zende's eccentric methods, impactful reforms, and inspiring lifelong love story.

Bhangaar (Obsolete) - Documentary

Bhangaar (Obsolete) is directed by Sumira Roy The prime cast includes Irawati Lavate, Narayan Krishnaji Lavate, Prakash Joshi An elderly couple from Mumbai seeks a peaceful and dignified end of life. They jointly seek the right to die together with dignity, a first in the subcontinent. As they wait for an official response, the film reveals the humorous, lighter side of their life. These films and documentaries not only highlight the richness of Marathi cinema but also bring to the fore diverse narratives that reflect the socio-cultural fabric of India. The IFFM 2024 is proud to present these works and provide a platform for voices that echo the complexities of life in contemporary India.