4-year-old Sahib Singh becomes Burberry Children's first Sikh model

British Luxury brand Burberry has garnered a lot of applause for its inclusive campaign. The luxury brand recently launched their 'Back To School' kidswear campaign featuring a four-year-old Sikh child model Sahib Singh.

Making waves for being inclusive and bringing to the fore diversity in fashion, Burberry has, for the first time, had a Sikh child model as the brand's face.

Sahib's pictures from the shoot have now gone viral on social media. In the photo shared by Burberry's official Instagram handle, Sahib is seen wearing a Thomas Burberry Bear puffer jacket layered over a cardigan and shorts. Sahin is also seen donning a black 'patka' in it.

Sahib's Instagram profile, which is managed by his mother, has several BTS videos from the shoot.

Netizens are applauding the brand for the representation of South Asian faces.

Well, this is not the first time Burberry has taken a South Asian for its campaign. In 2013, British-Punjabi model Neelam Gill was cast alongside actor Jamie Campbell Bower and teen sensation Jean Campbell as the brand's first-ever Indian model.

Tarunjit Nijjer was cast in a campaign featuring the coveted Burberry trench coat with models Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse in 2014.

