4 Years of Pushpa: The Rise: 7 Interesting Facts About How Rashmika Mandanna Became Srivalli

When Pushpa: The Rise hit the screens in 2021, it didn’t just create a pan-India phenomenon, it also gave Rashmika Mandanna one of the most defining roles of her career and cemented her position as Pan-India's No. 1 Heroine. As Srivalli, Rashmika moved away from glamour and larger-than-life tropes to portray a woman rooted in innocence, resilience and quiet strength. Four years later, her performance continues to be remembered as the emotional heartbeat of the film, winning audiences across languages and regions. As Pushpa: The Rise completes four years of its release, here’s a look at some interesting and lesser-known facts about Rashmika Mandanna’s journey, preparation and unforgettable impact as Srivalli.

Dialect Training: To portray a girl from the Chittoor region, the makers wanted an actress who would also be familiar with the Chittoor accent. Their search finally ended when Rashmika Mandanna agreed to come onboard to play Srivalli.

Look Tests: Before being finalized for the role, Rashmika had to undergo three look tests to ensure she fit the raw and rustic aesthetic the director, Sukumar, envisioned for the character.

The "National Crush Effect: Her widespread fame from the film, which included being dubbed the "National Crush of India" by fans and media, cemented her status as a pan-Indian actress and significantly boosted her profile across the nation.

Crushmika Nickname: During a promotional event for the film, her co-star Allu Arjun affectionately called her "Crushmika," a nod to her widespread popularity as the 'National Crush of India'.

Mass Popularity of "Srivalli" Song: The song "Srivalli," centered around her character and Allu Arjun's infatuation with her, became a cultural phenomenon, with countless fans and celebrities creating dance videos.

Organic Acting Approach: Director Sukumar preferred an organic acting style on set. Rashmika mentioned that actors didn't get their dialogues much in advance; they were expected to come to the set unprepared so that the performances would feel more natural and spontaneous.

Career Turning Point: Rashmika has described the Pushpa franchise as an inseparable part of her life and an emotional journey that marked a significant turning point in her career, propelling her to the top.