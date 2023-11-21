51st International Emmy Awards: Ektaa Kapoor aces ethnic look on red carpet

New York [US], November 21 : Indian filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor on Monday (local time) aced the traditional look on the 51st International Emmy Awards red carpet.

Taking to Instagram, International Emmy Awards shared a picture of Ektaa from the red carpet on their stories which they captioned, "The 2023 Directorate Award honoree, Ektaa R Kapoor, walks the red carpet at the #iemmys."

For the gala event, Ektaa donned a mustard-toned ethnic ensemble. She opted for a traditional top with zari work all over it that she teamed up with matching sharara pants.

She kept her hair open, and make-up dewy, and accessorized her look with statement jewellery.

Producer Ektaa Kapoor will be felicitated with the Directorate Award at the International Emmy Awards ceremony.

Ektaa earlier said, "Receiving this recognition fills me with a profound sense of humility and excitement. This award holds a special place in my heart, as it signifies a journey that goes beyond mere workit's a pivotal aspect of my personal and professional life. Representing my country on the global stage through this esteemed platform is an incredible honour. Television has been instrumental in helping me discover my identity, particularly as a woman working to make stories for women. This award allows me to represent them and our shared accomplishments on an international level."

Ekta has been a major figure in Indian television since starting Balaji in 1994 with her parents; Indian movie star and producer Jeetendra Kapoor and media executive Shobha Kapoor.

She is credited with revamping India's television landscape, pioneering an entire genre of television content, and heralding India's satellite television boom. Under the Balaji banner, she has created and produced more than 17,000 hours of television and 45 films.

Through her banner, Ekta has produced several iconic TV shows, such as 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' among others.

