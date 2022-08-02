52nd Kerala State Film Award ceremony cancelled due to heavy rains

Kerala’s Culture Minister VN Vasavan on Tuesday announced that the distribution ceremony of the Kerala State Film Awards has been postponed owing to the torrential rains in the state. The event was set to take place on August 3. A new date is yet to be announced. The winners of the coveted awards were announced in May. VN Vasavan, who is the Kerala Minister for Co-operation, Registration, and Culture announced the news via his official Facebook handle.



The minister’s note read, “In the wake of heavy rain, a red alert has been declared in districts including Thiruvananthapuram. In the wake of these circumstances, the Kerala State Film Awards distribution which was scheduled to be held tomorrow (Wednesday, August 3) at Nishagandhi, Thiruvananthapuram, has been postponed. The revised date will be notified later.”Meanwhile, it was on May 27 that the 52nd Kerala State Film Awards was announced and the actors Biju Menon and Joju George bagged the Best Actor Award for the films ‘Aarkkariyam’ (Biju Menon), and ‘Nayattu’, ‘Madhuram’ (Joju George). Revathi bagged the Best Actress Award for the horror thriller film ‘Bhoothakaalam’.Joju George bagged the Kerala Film Award for his work in various movies including Madhuram, Freedom Fight, Thuramukham and Naayaattu. Also, Dileesh Pothan won the Best Director for Joji, Sumesh Moor won the Best Character Actor – for Kala, Unnimaya Prasad bagged the Best Character Actress for Joji, and Hridayam was named the Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value.

