68th National Film Awards to be announced today

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will announce the 68th National Film Awards on Friday (July 22). Every year these awards are given to the best selected films of the country and the artists associated with it. This program will start from 4 pm today. Many films and actors will be awarded in this event. The 68th National Film Festival will be held at the National Media Center in New Delhi, where artists will be felicitated with National Awards for their outstanding work.

This year, the names of many films in the race for awards are in discussion. Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham Singh', Siddharth Malhotra's 'Shershah', Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' and Vidya Balan's 'Sherni' are in discussion. Apart from these films, South's blockbuster film 'Pushpa: The Rise' is also included in this discussion. These awards can have multiple categories, based on which the artistes will be given these awards.

Last year many outstanding films and actors were given national awards. Apart from actress Kangana Ranaut, actor Manoj Bajpayee, South superstars Rajinikanth and Dhanush were honored with the National Award for their outstanding contribution to the world of entertainment at the 67th National Awards programme. The event was held at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi.

This time 'Chhichhore' won the best Hindi film award. Actress Kangana Ranaut was awarded Best Actress for 'Manikarnika' and 'Panga'. Kangana Ranaut came with her parents to accept this award. So, Manoj Bajpayee was awarded the best actor award for 'Bhonsle' . This year, everyone is curious to see who will win the awards.