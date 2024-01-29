69th Filmfare Awards: Aditya Rawal, Alizeh Agnihotri win Best Debut awards

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 29 : Actors Aditya Rawal and Alizeh Agnihotri won the Best Debut (Male) and Best Debut (Female) awards at the 69th Filmfare Awards on Sunday.

Aditya won the title for his performance in Hansal Mehta's thriller film 'Faraaz', whereas Alizeh won the award for 'Farrey'.

Aditya, is the son of renowned actor Paresh Rawal. Alizeh, on the other hand, is the daughter of producer Atul Agnihotri and the niece of superstar Salman Khan.

Talking about 'Faraaz', produced by Bhushan Kumar the film showcases the events that took place on the night of July 1, 2016, in Dhaka where five young militants ravaged the upscale cafe and held over 50 people as hostages for nearly 12 dreadful hours.

Director Hansal Mehta earlier said, "The main reason that we decided to make a film like Faraaz is to talk about stories that surpass boundaries. The story of Faraaz is a prime example of how, when it comes to the fight against terrorism, it's all of humanity on one side and terrorism on the other."

''Farrey' delves into the complexities of human experiences, emotions, and the choices people make when faced with challenging situations.

It is directed by national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi and starred Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni.

