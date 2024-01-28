69th Filmfare Awards: Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2', Manoj Bajpayee's 'Joram' share Best Story award

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 28 : Actor Akshay Kumar starrer drama film 'OMG 2' and Manoj Bajpayee's film 'Joram' on Sunday won the Best Story award at the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024.

This year's grand award function is being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Both the films shared the Best Story award beating other films like 'Bheed', 'Jawan' and 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

Talking about 'OMG 2', helmed by Amit Rai, the film was based on sex-education and starred Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The film was released in the theatres in August 2023 and faced a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2'.

In the film, Akshay is essaying the role of Lord Shiva's messenger. It is the sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God', which was released in 2012.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film for release with some cuts. The censor board gave an 'A' (Adults Only) certification to the film.

Talking about the film, Akshay earlier told ANI, "I made that film (OMG 2) for children. It is a film to be shown to children. Unfortunately, it cannot be shown because it was given an adult film certificate and there is nothing adult in it. It has the same cuts that were in the theatre. I respect the censor board and I delivered what the censor board passed."

'Joram' on the other hand, the film was directed, written, and crafted by Devashish Makhija and produced by Shariq Patel, Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Anupama Bose, and Devashish Makhija.

The film stars Manoj Bajpayee and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles.

The story of the 'Joram' revolves around a character Dasru played by Bajpayee.

Manoj, portrays a father on the run, navigating through life's challenges with a baby strapped to him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor