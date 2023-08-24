69th National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt-Kriti Sanon win the Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 24, 2023 06:24 PM 2023-08-24T18:24:47+5:30 2023-08-24T18:25:32+5:30
The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced at 5 pm on Thursday. While Allu Arjun was named the Best Actor for the film Pushpa, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the award for Best Actress for the films Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the award for Best Feature Film. The Kashmir Files won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards. National Film Awards are the most prestigious awards, which are announced annually to honour the best filmmaking talent across the country. According to the Directorate of Film Festivals of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the National Film Awards “aim at encouraging the production of films of aesthetic and technical excellence and social relevance.
Best Feature Film: Rocketry
Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR
Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files
Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi
Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files
Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan
Best Film on Social Issues: Anunaad-The Resonance
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Aavasavyuham
Best Children’s Film: Gandhi and Co
Best Screenplay (Original): Nayattu
Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa
Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR
Best Male Playback Singer: RRR
Best Lyrics: Chandrabose, Konda Polam’s Dham Dham Dham
Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith, RRR
Best Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee, Sardar Udham
Best Special Effects: Srinivas Mohan, RRR
Best Production Design: Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Sardar Udham
Best Editing: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Make-up: Preetisheel Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Stunt Choreography: RRR
Special Jury Award: Shershaah, Vishnuvardhan
Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham
Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie
Best Malayalam Film: Home
Best Gujurati Film: Chhello Show
Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi
Best Telugu Film: Uppena
Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kaay Zala
Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho
Best Assamese Film: Anur
Best Meiteilon Film – Eikhoigi Yum
Best Odiya Film – Pratikshya
Best Non-Feature Film – Ek Tha Gaon (Garhwali & Hindi)
Best Director – Bakual Matiyani for the film Smile Please (Hindi)
Best Film on Family Values – Chand Saanse (Hindi)
Best Cinematographer – Bittu Rawat for the film Pataal Tee (Bhotiya)
Best Investigative Film – Looking For Challan (English)
Best Educational Film – Sirpigalin Sipangal (Tamil)
Best Film on Social Issues – Mithu Di (English), Three Two One (Marathi & Hindi)
Best Environmental Films – Munnam Valavu (Malayalam)
Best Book on Cinema: Music by Laxmikant Pyarelal: The Incredibly Melodious Journey by Rajiv Vijayakar
Best Film Critic: Purushothama Charyulu
Best Film Critic (Special Mention): Subramanya Bandoor