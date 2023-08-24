69th National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt-Kriti Sanon win the Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi

The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced at 5 pm on Thursday. While Allu Arjun was named the Best Actor for the film Pushpa, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the award for Best Actress for the films Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the award for Best Feature Film. The Kashmir Files won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards. National Film Awards are the most prestigious awards, which are announced annually to honour the best filmmaking talent across the country. According to the Directorate of Film Festivals of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the National Film Awards “aim at encouraging the production of films of aesthetic and technical excellence and social relevance.

Best Feature Film: Rocketry

Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR

Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files

Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi

Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files

Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan

Best Film on Social Issues: Anunaad-The Resonance

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Aavasavyuham

Best Children’s Film: Gandhi and Co

Best Screenplay (Original): Nayattu

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa

Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR

Best Male Playback Singer: RRR

Best Lyrics: Chandrabose, Konda Polam’s Dham Dham Dham

Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith, RRR

Best Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee, Sardar Udham

Best Special Effects: Srinivas Mohan, RRR

Best Production Design: Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Sardar Udham

Best Editing: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Make-up: Preetisheel Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Stunt Choreography: RRR

Special Jury Award: Shershaah, Vishnuvardhan

Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham

Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie

Best Malayalam Film: Home

Best Gujurati Film: Chhello Show

Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi

Best Telugu Film: Uppena





Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kaay Zala

Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho

Best Assamese Film: Anur

Best Meiteilon Film – Eikhoigi Yum

Best Odiya Film – Pratikshya

Best Non-Feature Film – Ek Tha Gaon (Garhwali & Hindi)

Best Director – Bakual Matiyani for the film Smile Please (Hindi)

Best Film on Family Values – Chand Saanse (Hindi)

Best Cinematographer – Bittu Rawat for the film Pataal Tee (Bhotiya)

Best Investigative Film – Looking For Challan (English)

Best Educational Film – Sirpigalin Sipangal (Tamil)

Best Film on Social Issues – Mithu Di (English), Three Two One (Marathi & Hindi)

Best Environmental Films – Munnam Valavu (Malayalam)

Best Book on Cinema: Music by Laxmikant Pyarelal: The Incredibly Melodious Journey by Rajiv Vijayakar

Best Film Critic: Purushothama Charyulu

Best Film Critic (Special Mention): Subramanya Bandoor

