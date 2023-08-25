69th National Film Awards: "Content, craft, creativity, basis of selection of films", says Ketan Mehta

New Delhi [India], August 25 : Ketan Mehta, Jury chairman of the 69th National Film Awards announced the National Film Awards on Thursday.

Sharing his excitement for the event, Ketan Mehta told ANI, “Congratulations.. heartfelt congratulations to all the Winners of the national award. May Indian cinema flourish in the future. As a chairman of the Jury, it was an honour to see New Bright talent coming up all across India and Indian cinema really growing well."

He added, “Basically it is to recognise the impressive talent that is emerging in this country. As I mentioned there are 3Cs on the basis of which we selected these films. Content, Craft and Creativity.”

He continued, “Every cinema has to grow itself. After the advent of technology, regional cinema has flourished a lot. Technology has become accessible and if you see, the number of films in all languages ​​are increasing day by day year of the year. My hopes for the future of cinema are way too high now.”

He concluded, “I mean the big films which are in main languages ​​are also doing very well technology if you see then the finish of international level technology has come. If we look at the regional films, the connection between their art history and their soil is visible in a very beautiful way. After watching so many movies it was a very warm and heartening experience.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor