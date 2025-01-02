7 Actresses to Look Out for in the Year 2025

As 2025 kicks off, Bollywood is set to be graced by blockbuster projects promising for an exciting year filled with star-studded movies and memorable performances. Here are five actresses who are set to dominate the silver screen and redefine their craft in the year ahead.

Alia Bhatt in Alpha

Alia Bhatt, known for her ability to slip seamlessly into diverse roles, is set to deliver another standout performance in Alpha. This action-packed thriller promises to showcase a new side of Alia, combining her signature intensity with an adrenaline-fueled narrative. With her recent successes, she is undoubtedly the one to watch as she takes on this bold new challenge.

Tripti Dimri in Dhadak 2

After her critically acclaimed performances, Tripti Dimri takes on the emotional saga Dhadak 2, opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. This sequel to the 2018 hit explores love, heartbreak, and redemption, and Tripti's nuanced acting is sure to leave an impact.

Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar

Rashmika Mandanna is ready to captivate audiences in Sikandar opposite Salman Khan. The film is an intense drama that will see Rashmika portraying a layered and emotionally charged character. Known as the “National Crush,” Rashmika’s journey from South Indian blockbusters to pan-India stardom has been remarkable, and Sikandar promises to cement her place in Bollywood.

. Chitrangda Singh in Housefull 5

Chitrangda Singh is all set to showcase her charm and impeccable comic timing in the iconic franchise Housefull 5. Renowned for her elegance and powerful screen presence, she’s all set to make audiences laugh and fall in love with her all over again in this highly anticipated comedy. Paired opposite Akshay Kumar, her captivating chemistry with the superstar is bound to be a highlight that viewers won’t want to miss!

Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari

Janhvi Kapoor ventures into quirky, offbeat cinema with Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Sidhharth Malhotra. The actress, who has shown her growth with every project, is expected to shine in this eccentric drama. With her vibrant energy and flair for experimental roles, Janhvi is one of the industry’s most exciting young talents.

Ananya Panday in Chand Mera Dil

Ananya Panday is set to light up the screen with her charm in Chand Mera Dil, a romantic drama where she stars opposite Lakshya Lalwani. With fresh chemistry and a heartfelt narrative, this film promises to showcase Ananya in a whole new light.

Kiara Advani in War 2

Kiara Advani is ready to set screens ablaze in the highly anticipated War 2. Sharing the stage with some of Bollywood’s very own Greek God Hritik Roshan, Kiara’s charm and stellar performance will add depth to this action-packed saga. Her evolution into a leading lady for big-ticket films makes her one to look out for.