70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty and Nithya Menen Win Big - Check Full Winners List
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 16, 2024 02:55 PM2024-08-16T14:55:19+5:302024-08-16T14:55:58+5:30
The winners of the 70th National Film Awards, one of the most prestigious honours in Indian cinema, were announced ...
The winners of the 70th National Film Awards, one of the most prestigious honours in Indian cinema, were announced on Friday by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The awards, which recognize excellence in various categories of filmmaking, will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu in October at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
Announcement of 70th National Film Awards— IANS (@ians_india) August 16, 2024
Aimee Baruah received a special mention in the Non-Feature Film section, while Vishal Bhardwaj won Best Music for "Fursat." Manoj Bajpayee earned a special mention for "Gulmohar." "Vaalvi," "KGF 2," "Kartikeya 2," and "Ponniyin Selvan:… pic.twitter.com/ixG6laLXwx
Here’s the complete list of winners in the feature film category:
- Best Feature Film:Aattam (The Play)
- Best Debut Film of a Director:Fouja
- Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment:Kantara
- Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values:Kutch Express
- Best Film in AVGC:Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva
- Best Direction: Sooraj Barjatya for Uunchai
- Best Actor in a Leading Role: Rishab Shetty for Kantara
- Best Actress in a Leading Role: Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil) and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express (Gujarati)
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Pavan Raj Malhotra for Fouja (Haryanvi)
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Neena Gupta for Uunchai (Hindi)
- Best Child Artist: Sreepath for Malikappuram (Malayalam)
- Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for "Kesariya" from Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva (Hindi)
- Best Female Playback Singer: Bombay Jayashri for Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009 (Malayalam)
- Best Cinematography: Ravi Varman for Ponniyin Selvan: I (Tamil)
- Best Dialogue Writer: Arpita Mukherjee and Rahul V Chittella for Gulmohar (Hindi)
- Best Screenplay: Anand Ekarshi for Aattam (The Play)
- Best Sound Design: Anand Krishnamoorthi for Ponniyin Selvan: I
- Best Editing: Mahesh Bhuvanend for Aattam (The Play)
- Best Production Design: Ananda Addhya for Aparajito (Bengali)
- Best Costume Designer: Niki Joshi for Kutch Express (Gujarati)
- Best Make-up: Somnath Kundu for Aparajito (Bengali)
- Best Music Director (Songs): Pritam for Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva (Hindi)
- Best Music Director (BGM): A.R. Rahman for Ponniyin Selvan: I (Tamil)
- Best Lyrics: Naushad Sardar Khan for Fouja (Haryanvi)
- Best Choreography: Jani Master and Sathish Krishnan for Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil)
- Best Action Direction: Anbariv for KGF Chapter 2 (Kannada)
- Best Assamese Film:Emuthi Puthi
- Best Bengali Film:Kaberi Antardhan
- Best Hindi Film:Gulmohar
- Best Kannada Film:KGF Chapter 2
- Best Marathi Film:Vaalvi
- Best Malayalam Film:Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009
- Best Odia Film:Daman
- Best Punjabi Film:Baghi Di Dhee
- Best Tamil Film:Ponniyin Selvan: I
- Best Telugu Film:Daivam Manushya
- Best Tiwa Film:Sikaisal
- Special Mention:Gulmohar (Hindi) – Actor: Manoj Bajpayee
- Special Mention:Kadhikan (Malayalam) – Music Director: Sanjoy Sail Chowdhury