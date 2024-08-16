70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty and Nithya Menen Win Big - Check Full Winners List

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards, one of the most prestigious honours in Indian cinema, were announced on Friday by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The awards, which recognize excellence in various categories of filmmaking, will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu in October at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Announcement of 70th National Film Awards



Aimee Baruah received a special mention in the Non-Feature Film section, while Vishal Bhardwaj won Best Music for "Fursat." Manoj Bajpayee earned a special mention for "Gulmohar." "Vaalvi," "KGF 2," "Kartikeya 2," and "Ponniyin Selvan:… pic.twitter.com/ixG6laLXwx — IANS (@ians_india) August 16, 2024

Here’s the complete list of winners in the feature film category: