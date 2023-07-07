72 Hoorain: Security tightened outside Ashoke Pandit's residence in Mumbai

After reportedly receiving threats over his film 72 Hoorain, co-producer Ashoke Pandit's security has been tightened by Mumbai Police outside his residence and office. Several police personnel have been deployed outside his Mumbai residence and office on Friday, news agency ANI reported. The film, 72 Hoorain, is released today in theatres in India.

The film 72 Hoorain has been in the news ever since its trailer was scheduled to release on June 28 but CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) did not grant the the censor certificate for its trailer. However, it was released on every online platform and sparked controversy in the country. Later, the Censor Board released a press note slamming media reports mentioning that the board has refused 72 Hoorain's certification. The board also stated that an 'A' certificate has been granted to the film on October 4, 2019.

Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, the film stars Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in lead roles. The film has been released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Punjabi, among several others. In 2019, the movie even premiered at the International Film Festival of India and its director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan bagged National Film Award for Best Direction. As the title suggests, the plot of the film revolves around the topic of 72 Hoorain, which is reportedly preached and endorsed by several extremist Muslim clerics in the neighbouring country of Pakistan.