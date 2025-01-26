76th Republic Day: Sonu Sood, Anil Kapoor, and Bollywood celebs extend heartfelt wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 : India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day today. On this occasion, several Bollywood celebrities have extended their heartfelt wishes through their social media handles while signifying their love for the nation.

On the 76th Republic Day, actor Sonu Sood shared pictures of his latest meeting with the soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF). He was seen holding the Indian flag and standing with BSF soldiers. The actor wished his fans 'Happy Republic Day' on the occasion.

In one of the pictures, the 'Fateh' actor was seen posing with the women BSF soldiers of India. In another, he was seen saluting the flag of India. For the meet, Sonu donned a hoodie of 'Fateh'.

The evergreen actor Anil Kapoor also extended his wishes on the 76th Republic Day. He shared a snap of his look in the film 'Fighter' which starred Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

On the occasion, Sunny Deol who has starred in hit patriotic films like 'Border' and 'Heroes' shared a group picture which featured him posing with a group of children as he held the national flag of India in his hands. He was accompanied by his elder son Rajveer Deol.

Actress Shilpa Shetty shared a video on the 76th Republic Day through her Instagram handle. In the clip, she was waving the national tricolour as she wished her fans a "Happy Republic Day."

Sharman Joshi extended his wishes for Republic Day while remembering his film 'Rang De Basanti' which has clocked 19 years today. It was directed by Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra and starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni and Soha Ali Khan among others.

With a special focus on 75 years of enactment of the Constitution and Jan Bhagidari, the Republic Day celebrations of this year were a unique blend of India's rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess. President of the Republic of Indonesia Mr Prabowo Subianto was the Chief Guest.

