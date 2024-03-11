96th Academy Awards: Danny DeVito playfully confronts Michael Keaton

Los Angeles, March 11 Actors Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who shared the screen in 'Twins', had a reunion at the recently concluded 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

They took to the stage to present the award for the Best Visual Effects to ‘Godzilla Minus One’ and Best Film Editing to the Christopher Nolan directorial 'Oppenheimer', reports ‘Variety’.

However, it was their jokes about ‘Batman’ that left the Oscars audience in splits.

“Arnold and I are presenting tonight together for a very obvious reason,” DeVito said.

“We’ve both tried to kill Batman.”

Schwarzenegger revealed to applause. DeVito played the Penguin in Tim Burton’s ‘Batman Returns’, where he faced off against Michael Keaton‘s Batman and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman. Schwarzenegger, meanwhile, faced off against George Clooney’s Batman as the villainous Mr. Freeze in the critical flop ‘Batman and Robin’.

As per ‘Variety’, at the Oscars, Schwarzenegger said that his villain was defeated after Batman “used my one weakness against me”, which was Mr. Freeze’s love for his deceased wife.

“Oh. He threw me out a window!” DeVito said about his Penguin death.

“There he is. He’s right here. He’s right there. Look.”

The camera then cut to Micheal Keaton in the audience.

Keaton was a presenter at the Oscars earlier in the night, taking the stage alongside his ‘Beetlejuice’ co-star Catherine O’Hara.

“You have a lot of nerve to show your face around here”, Schwarzenegger quipped to Keaton.

It’s been years since Schwarzenegger and DeVito played their comic book villains on the big screen, but it was only last year that Keaton popped back up as Batman.

He reprised the superhero in a supporting role opposite Ezra Miller in Warner Brothers’ ‘The Flash’.

