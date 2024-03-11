96th Academy Awards: Da'Vine Joy Randolph gets emotional during Oscars acceptance speech

Los Angeles, March 11 Actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who was feted with an Oscar for the first time for "The Holdovers", broke down in tears and got emotional while giving her acceptance speech.

She was named as the Best Supporting actress for the film, which is a 1970's-set dramedy about a trio that's stuck at a New England prep school over the holidays.

In her acceptance speech, she shared that she didn't always see herself becoming an actor.

"I didn't think I was supposed to be doing this as a career," Randolph said.

"I thank my mother for doing that. I thank all the people who have been there for me, ushered me and guided me. I prayed for so long … I always wanted to be different, but now I realise that I just need to be myself. Thank you for you seeing me."

The actress, who was escorted up the steps by her co-star Paul Giamatti, also spoke emotionally about a particularly impactful teacher from earlier in her career.

"When I was the only Black girl in class, you saw me and told me I was enough," she said.

"When I told you, 'I don't see myself,' you said, 'That’s fine. We're going to forge our own path.'"

Alexander Payne-directed "The Holdovers" has also received nominations for best picture, actor (Paul Giamatti), original screenplay (David Hemingson) and editing (Kevin Tent).

The award event is airing on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor