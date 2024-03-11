96th Academy Awards: Emma Stone bags Best Actress for ‘Poor Things’

Los Angeles, March 11 Emma Stone picked up the Best Actress trophy at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

She was honoured for her work in the film ‘Poor Things’

The film tells the story of Bella Baxter, a young woman in Victorian London, who is resurrected via a brain transplant and embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

Emma arrived on stage to accept her award as she pointed towards the malfunction of her outfit which she said happened during the performance of ‘I’m Just Ken’.

Emma stars in the lead role of Bella in the film which premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival where it won the Golden Lion.

The film also won two Golden Globe Awards: Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Actress - Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Emma Stone.

The official X handle of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, congratulated the actress as they tweeted, “And the Oscar for Best Actress goes to... Emma Stone! #Oscars.”

The 96th Academy Awards are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The Indian audience can stream the award show on Disney+ Hotstar.

