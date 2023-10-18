"A dream I thought would be fulfilled after long time": Kriti Sanon on getting National Film Award

New Delhi [India], October 18 : Actor Kriti Sanon is on cloud nine as she received her maiden National Film Award on Tuesday for her performance in the film 'Mimi'.

On Wednesday, during a promotional event for the upcoming action thriller film 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born', Kriti said the award was a dream she though would be fulfilled after long time.

"I'm feeling very good. It was a dream which I thought would be fulfilled after a long time but I never imagined that it would be fulfilled before I could complete 10 years in the film industry," Kriti said.

Kriti received the Best Actor Award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony in Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

She jointly won the Best Actor Award with Alia Bhatt, who won it for her performance in the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

'Mimi' tells the story of a young woman named Mimi (Kriti) who agrees to become a surrogate mother for a foreign couple, hoping to use the money to fulfil her dream of becoming an actor. However, the biological parents back out when they learn that the child will be born with Down syndrome. Mimi then decides to raise the child on her own and faces several challenges and societal pressures as a single mother. Her journey as a mother and her struggle to provide for her child despite the odds is both heartwarming and inspiring.

Talking about 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born', the film is helmed by Vikas Bahl and stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

Recently the makers unveiled the trailer of the film which received decent response from the fans.

The trailer begins with a voiceover introducing Tiger as the 'chosen one'. The voice also says that he is a symbol of hope for people who are being oppressed. In the trailer, Tiger can be seen acting in high-octane action scenes. He is later joined by Kriti Sanon, who is an expert with nunchaku (a kind of weapon).

The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20.

