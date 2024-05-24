A look at intriguing trailer of 'The Legend of Hanuman Season 4'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : Makers of 'The Legend of Hanuman Season 4' on Friday unveiled the intriguing trailer.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar treated fans with the trailer video and captioned it, "Yudh ke maidan mein jaag utha hai Kumbkaran, dekhiye Pavanputra hanuman ki kahani ka agla charan. #HotstarSpecials #TheLegendOfHanuman Season 4 starts streaming on June 5."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7V4QZwPPLl/

The new season will showcase Kumbhkaran unleashing his monstrous power, Indrajeet's deadly schemes, and Ahiravan's dark plans, while Hanuman empowers his powerful vanar sena for a battle like never before.

Produced by Graphic India, Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, featuring the voices of Sharad Kelkar as Ravan and Daman Singh as Hanuman amongst others.

Sharing his thoughts on the new season, Sharad Devarajan, Co-Founder and CEO of Graphic India, and creator and executive producer said, "Pushing the boundaries of original Indian animation is the passion and driving force behind Graphic India. With every season of The Legend of Hanuman, we strive not only to push the boundaries of animation but also to delve deeper into the spiritual truths that make this tale so timeless. This season, as Lord Hanuman faces off against the mighty warriors of Lanka, including the colossal Kumbhakaran, we explore the profound themes of duty, sacrifice, and the power of unwavering devotion. The visually earth-shattering battles serve as a backdrop for a powerful narrative that speaks to the very essence of the human condition. Through Hanuman's journey, we are reminded that true strength lies not in physical power, but in the courage to stand firm in our convictions and the compassion to uplift those around us. We invite audiences across India and the world to embark on this next transformative chapter, to be inspired by Hanuman's example, and to discover the divine wisdom that resonates within us all."

The voice of Ravan in the new season, Sharad Kelkar, said, "I am a huge fan of animation, and The Legend of Hanuman holds a special place in my heart. Voicing characters in animated series has always been a favourite of mine because it helps me grow as an artist. Ravan, in particular, is a legendary character, representing a rarely explored side of the spectrum on screen. In this season, Ravan's battle is more challenging as he faces not only the vanar sena but also faces loss and sacrifice. Bringing that agony and pain to life in the voice required introspection and new preparation compared to previous seasons. Once the audience watches this season, they'll not only see his emotions but also hear them. Sharad Devarajan, Disney+ Hotstar, and Graphic India have done an exceptional job portraying this iconic character. With the trailer now released, I can't wait for audiences to experience this new chapter of Hanuman's adventures on Disney+ Hotstar and witness a battle like never before!"

'The Legend of Hanuman' new season will be out on Disney+ Hotstar from June 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor