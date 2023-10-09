A look at Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's action-packed 'Ganapath' trailer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 : On Monday, the trailer of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' was unveiled.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the trailer begins with a voiceover introducing Tiger as the 'chosen one'. The voice also says that he is a symbol of hope for people who are being oppressed. In the trailer, Tiger can be seen acing high-octane action scenes. He is later joined by Kriti Sanon, who is an expert with nunchaku (a kind of weapon).

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also marked his special appearance in the trailer.

Sharing the trailer's link, Tiger took to Instagram and wrote, "Our hearts are full... Thank you to all the Gang Members for this historic trailer launch! Aap sab ne toh koi kassar nahi chhodi... ab hamari baari! Presenting the #GanapathTrailer, to the world!

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shared his excitement about the project. "I'm thrilled by the incredibly positive response to the 'Ganapath' teaser and Hum Aaye Hain Song. It's immensely satisfying to see that we have been able to live up to the vision we had for the film, and it has struck a chord with the audience. Now, I'm eagerly looking forward to the same level of love and enthusiasm in our viewers' reactions to the trailer. We have so much more in store, and I can't wait to unveil it all to the audience."

The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20.

