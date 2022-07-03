A look back at Saroj Khan's best dance choreographies

Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan's demise has indeed left the film industry shattered. The 'Masterji' of dance has brought to life numerous feet-tapping numbers which are loved and appreciated by many. Saroj Khan used to light the screens on fire with her graceful dance moves and on-point expressions, teaching the art to many notable film stars like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, and Kareena Kapoor. A hard task-master, Saroj Khan's choreography was unquestionable, and whoever learnt from 'masterji', mastered the art of dance perfectly.

On the legendary choreographer's second death anniversary, let's visit some of her renowned dance choreographies which took Bollywood by storm.

1. Hawa Hawai- Mr India (1987)

One of late actor Sridevi's iconic performances, 'Hawa Hawai' was choreographed by none other than Saroj Khan herself. Sridevi dazzled in golden as her sharp expressions and graceful dance moves were brought to perfection with the help of 'Masterji'.

2. Dhak dhak karne laga- Beta (1992)

Madhuri earned the name of 'Dhak dhak' girl from the song 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' itself. However, it was Saroj Khan's guidance that Madhuri aced the difficult dance steps with such elegance while her appealing expressions in the song are still unforgettable.

3. Dola Re Dola- Devdas (2002)

This Madhuri-Aishwarya dual performance in the epic movie 'Devdas' hit right in the hearts of the audiences with the fusion of catchy lyrics and traditional background. This Saroj Khan choreography has been the best dance number in the movie, with both Madhuri and Aishwarya, swirling and twirling in a red-donned saree, looking gorgeous.

4. Yeh Ishq Hai- Jab We Met (2007)

Kareena Kapoor Khan who worked with Saroj Khan on the sets of 'Jab We Met' while practising the song Yeh Ishq Hai recalled that once she was badly scolded by Masterji for not being able to perfect a dance move. However, when the song was released, Kareena was showered with praises for her performance, all thanks to Saroj Khan.

5. Tabaah Ho Gaye- Kalaank (2019)

Madhuri and Saroj Khan worked together for the last time in the movie 'Kalaank' for the song Tabah Ho Gaye, a soulful and tragic song which tugged at the heartstrings of viewers. Madhuri with her graceful poised moves once again grabbed the eyeballs of her fans, all due to Saroj Khan's credit.

Saroj Khan passed away on July 3 in 2020, due to a cardiac arrest, forever leaving a hole in the hearts of many.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor