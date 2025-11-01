"A new addition to the family!": Allu Arjun welcomes Nayanika as brother Sirish gets engaged

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 1 : The Allu family had a reason to celebrate this weekend as actor Allu Sirish got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Nayanika.

The engagement took place on Friday in Hyderabad in the presence of family and close friends.

Sirish's elder brother, Allu Arjun took to Instagram on Saturday to share pictures from the beautiful ceremony. In the photos, the couple can be seen exchanging rings amid happy cheers and warm smiles.

The 'Pushpa' star also penned an adorable note to welcome his would-be sister-in-law to the family. In his post, he wrote, "Grand celebrations at home begin! A new addition to the family! We've been waiting for this joyful moment for a while...Congratulations to my sweetest brother, @allusirish, and a warm welcome to the family, #Nayanika! Wishing you both a beautiful new beginning filled with love and happiness!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQgX3flEi2n/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Meanwhile, the couple, dressed in elegant traditional outfits, looked deeply in love as they celebrated their special moment surrounded by family and close friends. In the pictures, the couple can be seen exchanging rings amid cheers from family and close friends. Dressed in elegant traditional attire, Sirish looked dapper in a white ethnic outfit, while Nayanika radiated grace in a stunning red attire adorned with intricate embroidery.

Sirish, had earlier announced the engagement date on his social media on October 1. On the occasion of his grandfather and veteran actor Allu Ramalingaiah's birth anniversary, Allu Sirish shared the good news with his fans and followers.

Taking to Instagram, Allu Sirish dropped an adorable picture with Nayanika and penned a sweet note, "Today, on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart- I will be getting engaged to Nayanika on 31st October," the note read.

