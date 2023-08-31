A sneak peek into Arjun Kapoor's Rakhi celebrations with sisters Anshula, Khushi, Rhea, Shanaya

Mumbai (Maharashtra ) [India], August 31 : Producer Rhea Kapoor's residence in Mumbai brightened up with Raksha Bandhan celebrations last night.

Rhea's cousin and actor Arjun Kapoor gave fans a sneak peek into the Kapoors Rakhi get-together.

He dropped a fam-jam picture in which we can see him sharing smiles with his sisters Anshula, Rhea Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor missed the celebrations.

Arjun's cousin Mohit Marwah was also present at the occasion.

"The last of the rakhi mohicans !!! Raksha Bandhan sans a few major players from the clan who were missed…," Arjun captioned the post.

Arjun was dressed in a black shirt and matching cargo pants and his sister Anshula was in a pink kurta set. Khushi was in casuals. All three are children of producer Boney Kapoor.

Rhea Kapoor, daughter of Anil Kapoor, was in black too. Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, was in a maxi dress.

Taking to Instagram Story, Arjun dropped a candid picture of him holding money envelopes while Shanaya tied a rakhi on his wrist.

"The excitement for the envelope,” he wrote.

Shanaya also shared a string of images from Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her cousins.

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor🤍 (@shanayakapoor02)

The festival of Raksha Bandhan recognises the deep bond between siblings. It is symbolised by the sacred thread or bracelet called a Rakhi, which a sister ties around her brother's wrist. This year it falls on August 30 and 31.

