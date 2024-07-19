A Wedding of Shocks & Terror - Announcing the Supernatural Horror Film 'A Wedding Story'

Prepare to be gripped and terrified as 'A Wedding Story,' directed by Abhinav Pareek, hits theatres on August 30th, 2024. Going by the poster, this supernatural horror film, penned by Shubho Shekhar Bhattacharjee, promises to be a thrilling and intriguing cinematic offering starring a stellar cast including Mukti Mohan, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Lakshvir Singh Saran, Monica Chaudhary, Akshay Anand, Dr. Plom Khurana, and Piloo Vidyarthi. A novel supernatural horror film, ‘A Wedding Story' is set to deliver stunning visuals, impactful performances, and haunting melodies.

The film centres around a happy wedding that soon becomes plagued with ominous occurrences. A Wedding Story' is rooted in tradition and steeped in cultural nuances, adding a unique depth to the horror genre. The film’s haunting background score and gripping narrative promise to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Don’t miss this thrilling tale of love and survival—catch 'A Wedding Story' in theatres on August 30th, 2024, to find out if the couple can defy death and come together against all odds.

A Boundless Black Film Production ‘A Wedding Story’ is produced by Vinay Reddy and Shubho Shekhar Bhattacharjee.