Aadar Jain Engaged: Kareena and Ranbir's Cousin Makes It Official With Girlfriend Alekha Advani In Filmy Style

Aadar Jain took to Instagram on Sunday to announce engagement with girlfriend Alekha Advani. The actor, who is the son of Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's aunt Rima Jain, was seen going down on one knee to propose marriage to his 'first crush'. Kareena as well as actor-sister Karisma Kapoor and celebs such as Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor have commented on Aadar's post. In the photos, Aadar Jain, dressed in a white and blue striped shirt paired with white pants, is seen kneeling as he proposes to Alekha Advani, who looks radiant in a sheer yellow dress.

With tears in her eyes, Alekha appears deeply moved as Aadar slips the ring onto her finger. The proposal takes place within a heart-shaped arrangement of sand and rose petals, with a glowing "Marry Me" sign in the background. The couple seals the moment with a kiss. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Aadar wrote, “My first crush, my best friend, and now, my forever (sic)."Aadar and Alekha Advani went public with their relationship on Instagram in November last year when the actor shared a sweet photo of the two holding hands, accompanied by the caption, "Light of my life," with a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aadar has been a part of various films like ‘Qaidi Band’, ‘Hello Charlie’ and ‘Mogul’. He was earlier in a relationship with Tara Sutaria.



