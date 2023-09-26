Aaditya Thackeray shares unseen pics from Parineeti and Raghav's lavish wedding ceremony

In a glamorous ceremony held at Udaipur's Leela Palace on Sunday, September 24, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and prominent Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha tied the knot. The star-studded event was graced by close family and friends, with the festivities lasting for days and gaining widespread attention on social media.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, present at Parineeti and Raghav's wedding, recently shared an unseen picture with the newlyweds on his official social media handle. The photograph captured a moment after the couple tied the knot, and Aaditya was seen posing alongside Parineeti and Raghav. Additionally, Aaditya shared another picture where he was seated with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh.

"Heartiest congratulations 🎉 to you both. Wishing you a lifetime of joy, good health and love!" Aaditya wrote in his Instagram post.

Their wedding was a lavish event attended by numerous politicians and Bollywood celebrities. The pre-wedding festivities commenced on September 22 in Udaipur. Following the wedding, Parineeti and Raghav arrived in Delhi on Monday evening and are said to be hosting a reception in Chandigarh on September 30. Multiple media reports also suggest that they have organized a grand reception in Mumbai for Parineeti's colleagues in the film industry. The couple officially got engaged on May 13 in Delhi, having known each other for several years before embarking on their romantic journey. Their love story may have taken root in London, where they reportedly attended the same college.