Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's Cheek Kiss Sets Social Media Abuzz

Ira Khan, the daughter of Amir Khan and Reena Dutta, recently tied the knot with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai, and her distinctive wedding has become the talk of the town. The groom, Nupur, made a lasting impression by choosing to run instead of opting for the traditional Ghodi (horse) during the Baraat.

However, what garnered the most attention was a viral video of Amir Khan sharing a friendly kiss on the cheeks with his ex-wife Kiran Rao. The heartwarming moment between Amir and Kiran has been widely circulated on social media, adding an extra layer of warmth to the unique and memorable wedding celebration.

Aamir Khan married Reena on April 1, 1986, in a private ceremony. The couple welcomed two children, Ira and Junaid Khan. After 16 years of togetherness, Aamir and Reena mutually decided to separate in 2002. Subsequently, Aamir entered into matrimony with film producer Kiran Rao in 2005, and they had a son named Azad. However, in 2021, the couple made the announcement of their divorce.