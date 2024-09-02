Aamir Khan Applauds Vinesh Phogat’s Paris Olympics Fight, Fans Question Dangal 2 Plans (See Photos)

Aamir Khan's Dangal film is based on the real-life story of the Phogat family. The story revolves around their struggle and how they made our country proud. Vinesh Phogat, who entered into the Paris Olympics wrestling final, was disqualified due to an overweight of 15 gm. The whole nation was shaken after this decision. Even though she was disqualified for the finale, she won public love. When she came back, she was given a grand welcome. Recently, actor Aamir Khan did a video call with Vinesh, after which fans are speculating that there might be a chance of a sequel to Dangal 2.

Photos of Aamir Khan and Vinesh Phogat during a video call have gone viral on social media. A fan page on Instagram shared the images, noting, "Aamir Khan congratulated Vinesh for her remarkable fights in Paris and highlighted her champion mentality. Former wrestler Kripa Shankar, who mentored the actors of Dangal, was also in the picture." The photos were also shared on Twitter, prompting reactions like, "Dangal 2 is on its way!" and "Two champs together." Another user remarked, "A movie will be made..." while someone else predicted, “Aamir Khan will make a film and make a fortune! Wait and see!"

Vinesh at Olympics 2024

Vinesh made headlines after reaching the final of the women's 50kg event at the Paris Olympics, but was disqualified for exceeding the weight limit, resulting in her returning to India without a medal. Following this disappointment, she announced her retirement from wrestling and requested the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to grant her a joint silver medal. However, the CAS ultimately dismissed her application after deferring the verdict multiple times.