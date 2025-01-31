Aamir Khan attends trailer launch of Naga Chaitanya's film 'Thandel'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 : Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Friday evening attended the trailer launch of Naga Chaitanya-starrer 'Thandel' in Mumbai.

He was all smiles as he arrived to cheer for the team of 'Thandel'. Aamir also posed with Naga Chaitanya for the shutterbugs.

Have a look at the pictures of Aamir and Naga from the event

Naga Chaitanya has worked with Aamir in the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which was released in 2022. The movie marked the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya, who is the elder son of veteran actor Nagarjuna.

'Thandel', which also stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role, is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner, with Allu Aravind presenting it.

In an interview with ANI, Naga opened up about his role.

"'Thandel' means the captain of the ship.. the one who leads the entire crew. This film is based on a true story. My character Raju is Thandel, who is the leader of the group."

Throwing more light on his character and the plot of the film, he added, "The fishermen unfortunately in one of the trips drift off into Pakistan waters and are caught by the coast guard and put into Pakistan jail for a year and a half. So, it is their journey throughout and how they come out of this situation. Through all these layers there is a beautiful love story. This is the journey of my character."

The film boasts a technical crew, including music by National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Shamdat, and editing by National Award-winning Naveen Nooli. The film will be released on February 7.

'Thandel' marks Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's second on-screen project, following their hit film Love Story.

