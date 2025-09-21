Aamir Khan Hints at Possibility of Film With Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan: “We Are More Ready Now”

Komal Nahta’s podcast Game Changers: The Producer Series has emerged as a treasure trove of inspiring stories from the world of entertainment. With celebrated personalities gracing the episodes, it serves as an engaging platform where knowledge, experience, and memories come alive through meaningful conversations. Recently, when superstar Aamir Khan appeared on the podcast, he spoke about the possibility of him, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan coming together on screen.

While we have not yet seen the trio of Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan working together in a film, Aamir Khan was seen speaking about it. He said, "Salman and Shah Rukh have worked together, Salman and I have collaborated, too, but the three of us have not. But I think we are more ready for it than we were earlier. And if a good story comes with good roles for three of us and if we all like it, we will definitely do it," said Aamir. "There is no other problem," he emphasised.

When asked how likely it is for all of them to like such a story, Aamir said that there is a "50-50 chance" for it. He also acknowledged audiences emotion of watching them together, by saying, "That's an emotion we identify with, Shah Rukh, Salman and I. All three will respect the emotions of the audince,".