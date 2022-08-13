Aamir Khan joins Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, displays tricolour at his house

Aamir Khan displayed the tricolour at his house in Mumbai on Friday to join the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav encourages people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.The Central government has urged people to hoist or display the tricolour in their homes from August 13 to 15. On Friday evening, Aamir was spotted standing in his balcony with daughter Ira Khan.

A tricolour could also be seen placed near the railing. Aamir returned to the silver screens after almost four years, with the film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. It revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind-hearted man Laal (Aamir) as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincides with many iconic events from Indian history.Aamir was about to visit Assam for the Independence Day celebrations but was told to postpone his tour. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that Aamir postponed his proposed visit to Assam till after Independence Day celebrations at his request. The Assam CM asked Aamir to push back his visit so that the “focus” does not get diverted from the Independence Day gala.

