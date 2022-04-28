Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha's first song Kahani out, melodious tune wins hearts

Aamir Khan has released the first song Kahani from his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni. The album has been composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Kahani has vocals by Mohan Kannan and is a soulful and melodious tune. Sharing the song, the social media handle of Aamir Khan Productions wrote: "Loved all your guesses for #KyaHaiKahani :) Time to reveal the Kahani! Thrilled to share #Kahani, a very special song from #LaalSinghChaddha.

In a statement, Aamir Khan said, “I truly believe that the songs in Laal Singh Chaddha are the soul of the film and this album has some of my career’s best songs. It was a very intentional decision to put Pritam, Amitabh, the singers and technicians in the spotlight because not only do they deserve to be center stage but also the music deserves its due credit. I can’t wait to see how audiences react to the music that the team has poured their heart and soul into.” Directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures. The film is a Hindi remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It is slated for cinema release on 11 August 2022.

