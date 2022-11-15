Aamir Khan reportedly to take a break from acting

Aamir Khan stated it is time to take a break after putting the last 35 years of his life entirely into his job. He suggested taking a year and a half to prioritise his family over his acting career. The superstar said that after the August 11 release of ,Laal Singh Chaddha,, he was meant to begin making preparations for the movie ,Champions,. When the official Hindi version of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump came out, it got mixed reviews and didn't do as well as expected at the box office.

Aamir said that as an actor, he gets so engrossed in a project that nothing else occurs in his life. He made the decision to take a sabbatical. After ,Laal Singh Chaddha,, he was going to act in a movie called ,Champions,. Aamir called it a gorgeous narrative with a superb script. Although it's a beautiful and wonderful movie, the actor feels like taking a break. He wants to be with his family, including his mother and his children.

Aamir added, “I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me… This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, a year-and-a-half in in which I am not working as an actor.” Aamir Khan's last release Laal Singh Chaddha became the target of Twitter boycott trend. The boycott trend against the film began after a section of the Internet dug out Aamir Khan's 2015 interview bits, where he said that his ex-filmmaker wife Kiran Rao had suggested they move countries because of "growing intolerance." The film had an underwhelming box office collection.