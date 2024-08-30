Aamir Khan Sends Best Wishes to a Wedding Story Producer Shubho Shekhar Bhattacharjee Ahead of His Film’s Release

Abhinav Pareek directed A Wedding Story starring Vaibhav Tatwawadi and Mukti Mohan has created quite a stir. While the film is getting immense love for its trailer, fans are very excited to watch the film tomorrow. Adding to this excitement, Aamir Khan has also sent his best wishes to the film's team and the producer Shubho Shekhar Bhattacharjee. The actor took to Instagram to share the film's poster and wrote, "Dear Shubho, wishing you and the entire team of 'A Wedding Story' all the very best for your release tomorrow, 30th Aug. Love, Aamir."

A Wedding Story revolves around a happy marriage that soon turns into a nightmare as ominous occurrences begin to haunt the bride and groom's families. Highlighting a unique depth into the world of horror, A Wedding Story delivers stunning visuals and chilling melodies clubbed with impactful performances. The story of the film is steeped in traditions and cultural nuances and is based on real facts and events.

Starring Mukti Mohan, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Lakshvir Singh Saran, Monica Chaudhary, Akshay Anand, Dr. Plom Khurana, and Piloo Vidyarthi. A novel supernatural horror film, ‘A Wedding Story', is directed by Abhinav Pareek, produced by Vinay Reddy, and written & produced by Shubho Shekhar Bhattacharjee under the banner Boundless Blackbuck Films production. It releases on 30th August 2024.