Aamir Khan shifts base from Mumbai to Chennai, to spend time with his ailing mother

Bollywood's “Mr Perfectionist” Aamir Khan is planning to shift base to Chennai. As per a report by India Today, the actor has decided to move out because of his mother, Zeenat Hussain. A source told the news portal, “Aamir who is quite close to his family, has decided to temporarily relocate to Chennai for the next two months.” The report added that the actor's mother has not been keeping well for quite some time. The source added, “The actor's mother is ill and is currently under the care of a private medical facility in Chennai. Aamir wants to be by her side during this crucial time.” Aamir has decided to set up his temporary base close to his mother's treatment centre.

Aamir recently announced his upcoming film, titled Sitare Zameen Par. He said in an interview that the film will have a similar theme to his hit 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. Besides this, Aamir is also said to back an upcoming feature film, as per PTI. In total, he will do three films as a producer--Laapata Ladies (directed by Kiran Rao), another one with his son Junaid Khan, and Lahore 1947 with Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol.Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor. The film received mixed responses and underperformed at the box office.