Aamir Khan to compensate Laal Singh Chaddha's losses

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer movie Laal Singh Chaddha ended up at the Box Office as a total disaster. It failed to garner even less than 60 crore, much lower than the cost incurred in making the marathon movie.Starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles Laal Singh Chaddha was released in the theatres on August 11. Touted to become the biggest blockbuster of 2022 surpassing even RRR and KGF Chapter 2 having over Rs 1,000 crore collections, the Advait Chandan directorial has proved to be a box office failure

Now, as per a Bollywood Hungama report, Aamir Khan has come forward to absorb the losses himself and not let the negative publicity affect the producers of movie.“If Aamir Khan charges his acting fees, Viacom 18 Studios would have incurred losses of about Rs 100 crores. However, that is something that Aamir Khan has decided to absorb himself. Now, the producer will lose nominal money,” said sources close to the portal. The film is an official remake of the 1994 classic Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks in the titular role. Famous actor Atul Kulkarni adapted the multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood film into the Indian context.