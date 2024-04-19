Aamir khan to launch 'Papa Kehte Hain 2.0' from RajKummar's film 'Srikanth' on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 : Superstar Aamir Khan is set to launch a new rendition of his evergreen song 'Papa Kehte Hain' from his classic ' Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'.

Titled 'Papa Kehte Hain 2.0', the track will feature in RajKummar Rao-starrer 'Srikanth'.

The song will be launched in the presence of Aamir at an event organised by the makers of 'Srikanth' on April 22 in Mumbai.

In 'Srikanth', RajKummar portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla. He is an Indian entrepreneur who founded Bollant Industries, employing unskilled and differently-abled individuals. Born visually impaired in 1992 near Hyderabad, his life story is inspiring.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Rao spoke about the challenges of depicting a visually impaired person on-screen and why he decided to do the film.

He said, "I found Srikanth Bolla's story very inspiring. Born in a very poor family, how he achieved so much in his life, that he established a million-dollar company. Apart from that, he is also visually impaired. I have never played such a role, so it was very challenging for me. I felt that it would take a lot of fear to do it, but when you feel fear, you will enjoy it."

Talking about his preparation work, he added, "The preparation was very important for this role. We used to go to blind schools for hours. We used to spend time with real-life visually impaired people. So to see and observe a lot from them, also to know about their life, that how they see the world. I spent a lot of time with Srikanth. Because we are putting his life on the screen. So to understand things from him, how he used to see things, how he made a decision. I got a lot of information from him."

Produced by T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit.'Srikanth' is slated to have a theatrical release on May 10, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor