Aamir Khan to make a cameo appearance for son Junaid's film Pritam Pyare

Aamir Khan, who is busy with his upcoming film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, took some time out to shoot a cameo for his home production, ‘Pritam Pyare’ starring his son Junaid Khan. According to reports, Aamir had joined Junaid and the team in Rajasthan on May 1. He shot for a song and some hospital scenes in Bagar over the week.

Aamir, Junaid, and co-actor Sanjay Mishra filmed their portions near the heritage property, Grand Haveli and Resort, located in old Nawalgarh. Apart from this, certain scenes from the series were also shot around the Koolwal Kothi hotel in the city. 'The reports also stated that Aamir Khan’s cameo in the series will also influence the narrative of the quirky, small-town drama. Besides the web series, Junaid has Maharaja in his kitty, which marks his Bollywood debut. According to various media reports, Maharaja’s story is reportedly based on the infamous 1862 Maharaja Libel Case.